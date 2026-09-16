Kit Harington Explains Why 'A Tale of Two Cities' Felt Ripe for Adaptation
The actor also opens up about joining HBO's Harry Potter series and his new love of Knicks basketball.
Kit Harington stopped by TODAY to discuss his latest project, a new miniseries adaptation of Charles Dickens' 'A Tale of Two Cities,' in which he stars and serves as executive producer. Explaining what drew him to the classic novel, Harington said, "This has not been done as much, and I think it's one of Dickens' most propulsive, iconic, exciting, prescient pieces."
The conversation also turned to Harington's next major television role, Professor Lockhart in HBO's forthcoming 'Harry Potter' series. He touched on how the part fits into his broader slate of upcoming work, offering TODAY viewers a glimpse of what to expect as production on the high-profile series moves forward.
Beyond his screen projects, Harington shared a lighter update from his personal life, telling TODAY he has become a New York Knicks fan this summer. The mix of career news and personal detail gave the appearance a conversational tone, balancing talk of Dickens' 19th-century prose with basketball fandom.
Harington's dual role as star and executive producer on 'A Tale of Two Cities' underscores his growing behind-the-scenes involvement in projects he champions, while his casting in 'Harry Potter' signals a high-visibility addition to the HBO series as it continues to take shape.
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