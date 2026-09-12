Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman React to PRACTICAL MAGIC Fan Rumors

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about reuniting for Practical Magic 2, trading superstitions and responding to fan rumors that have circulated about the franchise. The pair appeared together to promote the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 film, giving Fallon's audience a joint conversation rather than separate solo interviews.

Kidman recently discussed the same reunion in a separate appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW, where she talked about what a follow-up to the original film could look like for her and Bullock, reflecting on their working relationship since first appearing together decades ago. That earlier conversation also touched on how she disguises herself to attend raves in Ibiza without being recognized.

Practical Magic 2 has sent much of its cast through a run of media stops ahead of release, with co-stars including Lee Pace, Joey King and Xolo Maridueña making similar rounds to discuss their roles in the sequel. Maridueña has spoken about joining the ensemble and having his own song featured in the film, while Pace has called working opposite Bullock and Kidman one of the biggest draws to the project.

Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Disguise for Sneaking Into Ibiza Raves covers her earlier remarks on the potential reunion with Bullock ahead of this joint appearance.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...