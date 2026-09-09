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Sandra Bullock, Mike D Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW

MIKE D 5D performed a medley of Make It Stop and That's Right in Studio 6B.

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Sandra Bullock, Mike D Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The 2,336th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' taped Tuesday, September 8, 2026, featured Sandra Bullock and Mike D as guests, with musical performance from Mike D 5D.

Sandra Bullock appeared on the episode for a segment titled 'Sandra Bullock Reacts to Practical Magic Rumors and Reveals Her Favorite Teenage Slang,' as well as a 'Whisper Challenge' segment with host Jimmy Fallon.

Mike D also appeared as a guest for an interview segment titled 'Bob Dylan Was Unfazed by Mike D's Crazy Outfit at Dolly Parton's Birthday Party.'

Musical guest Mike D 5D performed a medley of 'Make It Stop' and 'That's Right' in Studio 6B.

The episode's monologue segment was titled 'Trump Goes Brunette and Pitches Renaming New Mexico to 'New America.''

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the number one late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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