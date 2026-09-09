Sandra Bullock Addresses PRACTICAL MAGIC Rumors, Talks Teen Slang on Fallon

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Sandra Bullock sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss her recent Interview Magazine cover and address the rumors swirling among fans about Practical Magic. The conversation gave Bullock a chance to weigh in directly on speculation surrounding the beloved film before the discussion shifted to a lighter topic.

Much of the segment centered on Bullock revealing how she has picked up slang from her teenagers, walking Fallon and the studio audience through some of the terms she has absorbed at home. The back-and-forth gave viewers a glimpse of Bullock speaking candidly about life with teenage kids and the vocabulary gap between generations.

Bullock's remarks on Practical Magic addressed the ongoing rumors head-on, giving fans of the film a direct response from the actress herself rather than leaving the speculation unanswered. The appearance paired that reveal with the more personal, comedic material about her Interview Magazine cover shoot and her attempts to keep up with her children's slang.

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