THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Listings: August 11 - 18

Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and more stop by Fallon this week!

Aug. 11, 2020  

Tuesday, August 11: Guests include Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and musical guest Trey Anastasio. Show 1305A

Wednesday, August 12: Guests include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Paula Pell and musical guest Jessie Reyez. Show 1306A

Thursday, August 13: Guests include Seth Meyers, David Blaine and musical guest Burna Boy. Show 1307A

**Friday, August 14: Guests include Jamie Foxx, Tig Notaro and musical guest Black Pumas. OAD 8/5/20

Monday, August 17: Guests include Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest Orville Peck & Shania Twain. Show 1308A

**Tuesday, August 18: Guests include Hugh Jackman, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Buju Banton. Show 1309A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions



