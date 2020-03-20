THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON announces listings for March 20 - 27:

Friday, March 20: Guest J Balvin featured on new "At Home Edition" segment. Encore guests include "The Tonight Show: Subway Special" with special guests BTS. OAD 2/24/20

**Monday, March 23: Guest Trevor Noah featured on new "At Home Edition" segment. Encore guests include David Beckham, Guy Fieri and musical guest Doja Cat. OAD 2/26/20

**Tuesday, March 24: Guest John Legend featured on new "At Home Edition" segment. Encore guests include Mandy Moore, Dr. Oz, Dane DeHaan and musical guest Mandy Moore. OAD 3/12/20

**Wednesday, March 25: New "At Home Edition" segment. Encore guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. OAD 2/10/20

**Thursday, March 26: New "At Home Edition" segment. Encore guests include John Mulaney, Bad Bunny and musical guest Bad Bunny & Sech. OAD 2/27/20

**Friday, March 27: New "At Home Edition" segment. Encore guests include Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna and musical guest Lauv. OAD 3/6/20

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions





