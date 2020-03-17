THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON: AT HOME EDITION Debuts Tonight!

Still wondering how late night shows will go on? Well Jimmy Fallon has the answer!

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" has debuted tonight on the show's official Youtube channel. As Jimmy takes part in social distancing, he will be bringing approximately 10-minute episodes to fans from his home.

This will air weeknights on The Tonight Show's Youtube page. Watch the first episode below:

Tonight's episode, which was shot by Jimmy's wife, will feature his kids as they celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an original song about being cooped up.

Moving forward, these special episodes will range in format featuring a short monologue, a mix of celebrity guests joining via Zoom, and more - each day will have something new and exciting! Additionally, Jimmy will highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time, starting with Feeding America tonight.

Jimmy and the show are excited to continue to connect with fans and make them laugh. Earlier tonight, Fallon took to Twitter to let his followers know he was working on something special for them.

The Feeding America food bank network is committed to serving communities and people facing hunger in America during the COVID19 pandemic. Find out what they are doing and how you can help: http://bit.ly/3cYMfMA.





