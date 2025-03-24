THE STUDIO Guest Stars Unveiled: Jean Smart, Aaron Sorkin, & More to Appear in New Apple Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bryan Cranston, Jean Smart, Aaron Sorkin, Greta Lee, and more will appear as guest stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Studio, led by Seth Rogen. The new series sees Rogen as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. Watch a clip from the first episode here.

Rogen also serves as writer, director, and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg. The show will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, followed by one episode every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

Rogen stars alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. The full list of guest stars includes Adam Scott, Anthony Mackie, Antony Starr, Arthur Keng, Bill Watterson, Charli D’Amelio, Charlize Theron, Chris Gann, Courtney Pauroso, Dan Black, Dave Franco, David Krumholtz, Derek Wilson, Devon Bostick, Dewayne Perkins, Erin Moriarty, Ice Cube, Jen Statsky, Jessica Clements, Jessica St. Clair, Johnny Knoxville, Josh Hutcherson, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Kit Hoover, Larry Brown, Lil Rel Howery, Lisa Gilroy, Lucia Aniello, Martin Scorsese, Matt Belloni, Nicholas Stoller, Olivia Wilde, Owen Kline, Parker Finn, Paul Dano, Paul W. Downs, Peter Berg, Quinta Brunson, Ramy Youssef, Rebecca Hall, Rhea Perlman, Ron Howard, Sarah Polley, Steve Buscemi, Sugar Lyn Beard, Ted Sarandos, Thomas Barbusca, Trevor Tordjman, Zac Efron, Zack Snyder, Ziwe, and Zoë Kravitz.

