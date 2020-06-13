THE SOPRANOS Creator Accidentally Reveals What Happens to Tony in the Series Finale

Over a decade after the series finale of The Sopranos aired in 2007, fans are finally getting answers as to what happened to Tony.

The show's creator David Chase accidentally revealed what happened in a leaked interview for the 2019 book The Sopranos Sessions, according to People.

While chatted with co-author Alan Sepinwall, he accidentally called the final scene the "death scene," revealing that Tony was in fact killed.

"When you said there was an end point, you don't mean Tony at Holsten's, you just meant, 'I think I have two more years' worth of stories left in me," Sepinwall asked.

"Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end... But we didn't do that," Chase answered.

Then, co-author Matt Zoller Seitz called Chase out on what he said, saying, "You realize, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene" to which Chase replied, "F--- you guys."

Read the original story on People.

The Sopranos is an AMERICAN CRIME drama television series created by David Chase. The story revolves around Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster, portraying the difficulties that he faces as he tries to balance his family life with his role as the leader of a criminal organization. These are explored during his therapy sessions with psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco).

The series features Tony's family members, mafia colleagues, and rivals in prominent roles-most notably his wife Carmela (Edie Falco) and his protégé/distant cousin Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli).

