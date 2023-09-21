THE SANTA CLAUSES Sets Disney+ Premiere Date

The series will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

THE SANTA CLAUSES Sets Disney+ Premiere Date

Season two of the Disney+ Original series, “The Santa Clauses,” from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8, followed by new episodes weekly. 

In the series’ sophomore season, the Calvin family is back at the North Pole, as Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when he failed to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal (Austin Kane) to eventually take over the “family business” as Santa Claus.

In addition to Tim Allen, who will executive produce and reprise the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin, season two stars Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Calvin Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, Devin Bright as Noel, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias as Kris Kringle, and Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa.

Matilda Lawler will also reprise her role of Santa’s chief of staff, Betty, as a recurring guest star along with Marta Kessler as Olga, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Alongside Allen, award-winning Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) will continue as executive producer and showrunner. Kevin Hench (“Last Man Standing”), Richard Baker (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) and Rick Messina (“Last Man Standing,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Santa Clause 2”) will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Season one of “The Santa Clauses,” which debuted last holiday season, was a top 5 most-watched original series on Disney+ by hours streamed (Nov. 3-Dec. 31, 2022). 



