THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI to Return in June, Chanel Ayan Says

After over a year off the air, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI will be returning to Bravo in June.

Breakout star Chanel Ayan says that the show is coming back in June "for now." She teased that a May premiere could be possible if there is a schedule change.

"We are coming back in June for now that’s on period dot," she posted on X. "We got a great show it’s fun."

For season two, Taleen Marie will be joining Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. Nina Ali departed the cast after the first season.

The announcement was made before the season two premiere of the franchise was screened at BravoCon. A Bravo premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced.

As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground.

Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’”

When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat ... get out of Dubai.

