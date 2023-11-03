Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition

At the first day of this year's BravoCon, the network has announced that they have a new addition to THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI ahead of the second season.

Taleen Marie will be joining Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury for the new season. Nina Ali departed the cast after the first season.

Deadline reports that the announcement was made before the season two premiere of the franchise was screened at BravoCon. A Bravo premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced.

As the 11th city in the franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground.

Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the “City of Gold.’”

When new group dynamics threaten longstanding friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat ... get out of Dubai.