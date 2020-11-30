THE PRICE IS RIGHT: THE BARKER ERA Premieres on Pluto TV Dec. 1

Fremantle and Pluto TV invite you to "Come On Down" for the most exciting new launch in vintage television history. Beginning tomorrow, December 1st, The Price Is Right: The Barker Era will be available to all Pluto TV users and will feature Barker-isms 24 hours a day, seven days a week - "Here's the first item up for bid on The Price Is Right". The new channel will celebrate one of the most iconic names in game show history, Bob Barker, bringing him back for fans as well as introducing him to a whole new generation. Having spent 35 years as the host of television's longest running game show, the beloved animal rights activist had the ability to connect with his audience like no other and was the recipient of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards and also received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999.

Pluto TV users will be able to get their classic game show fix as The Price Is Right: The Barker Era broadcasts hundreds of episodes from the 80's all hosted by Barker. These game show gems have not been on television since their original air date - nearly 40 years ago. Within the collection of episodes, viewers will get to witness the first-ever unveiling of famous pricing games such as Plinko, and if lucky, may even catch a rare double Showcase winner. Not to mention, The Barker Era will be loaded with additional pricing games that are still gracing the shiny game show floor after all these years including Hole In One, Cliff Hangers, and Range Game. Then as we head into December, holiday merriment will be seen on Bidder's Row with a selection of seasonally inspired episodes airing on Christmas Eve.

In addition to being able to watch these episodes for the first time in decades on Pluto TV, fans of vintage THE PRICE IS RIGHT can also engage with The Barker Era via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Join the social community, re-watch great moments, share memories, and DON'T forget to control the pet population - have your pet spayed or neutered.

"Bringing the most cherished era in THE PRICE IS RIGHT history back to television is sure to be a dream come true for all game show fans," said BUZZR General Manager, Mark Deetjen. "The golden age of game shows was a time when families would come together to watch this fun and engaging genre of television from the comfort of their living rooms. Pluto TV's mission to offer accessible entertainment to homes across America harnesses this very same spirit and we couldn't think of a more perfect partner to help us reintroduce this iconic content."

"The Price is Right is classic feel-good TV and a part of television history with beloved host Bob Barker at the helm," said Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. "These iconic game shows have not been televised in 40 years, and Pluto TV is thrilled to be the exclusive home of these classics, as they bring our viewers back in time to a treasured era of television."

Fremantle has a longstanding relationship with Pluto TV, providing content across all genres of entertainment from their extensive library of both scripted and unscripted productions. Episodes included in The Price Is Right: The Barker Era are part of Fremantle's vast portfolio of game show content. The company is also home to BUZZR, the nation's first network dedicated to vintage game shows. BUZZR's laugh-out-loud content is available via a real-time live stream on Pluto TV. In addition, Fremantle's first dedicated Baywatch linear streaming channel is currently one of Pluto TV's leading third-party brand offerings.

