Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ORVILLE to Make Disney+ Debut

THE ORVILLE to Make Disney+ Debut

“The Orville” will be available to stream on Disney+ on August 10.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 25, 2022  

At today's San Diego Comic-Con panel for "The Orville: New Horizons," Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director, producer Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the Emmy-nominated, fan favorite sci-fi series "The Orville," will be available to stream on Disney+ on August 10. The epic space adventure series will also continue to stream on Hulu.

"I'm thrilled to bring all three seasons of "The Orville" to Disney+. Making this show has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career, and I'm immensely grateful to Disney for providing us the opportunity to expand our Orville community further. I can't wait for new audiences to experience this series," said Seth MacFarlane.

Set 400 years in the future, the series follows the adventures of The Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. Its crew, both human and alien, face the wonders and dangers of outer space. In the new, third season, the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continue their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships.

The ensemble cast includes MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.

Currently streaming on Hulu, "The Orville: New Horizons" has been revered as one of today's most compelling sci-fi series and has been recognized by press and fans alike for its elevation in scope, scale and groundbreaking storytelling.

Adding all three seasons of the "The Orville" to Disney+ in US expands its reach, allowing new audiences the opportunity to discover the global hit.

All three seasons of "The Orville" are produced by 20th Television and Fuzzy Door. The series was created and written by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar, Jason Clark and Howard Griffith serve as executive producers.

Watch a message from Seth McFarlane here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Lena Dunham's CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY to Have World Premiere at TIFF
July 25, 2022

From Prime Video, Catherine Called Birdy stars Bella Ramsey, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Kaye, with Billie Piper and Andrew Scott. It is directed by and screenplay written by Lena Dunham, based on the book by Karen Cushman. Producers are Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, Dunham, and Jo Wallett.
THE ORVILLE to Make Disney+ Debut
July 25, 2022

At today’s San Diego Comic-Con panel for “The Orville: New Horizons,” Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director, producer Seth MacFarlane announced that all three seasons of the Emmy-nominated, fan favorite sci-fi series “The Orville.' The epic space adventure series will also continue to stream on Hulu.
Kelli Baker Announces New Single 'Blood on the Nile'
July 25, 2022

Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records (CDX Nashville) under Sony Music, this is a new direction for Baker, as she brings her bandmates into Richie Cannata’s prestigious Cove City Sound Studios in Glen Cove, NY. (Justin Bieber, Jon Bellion, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, among countless others).
Adele Shares Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Dates
July 25, 2022

Adele has announced the rescheduled WEEKENDS WITH ADELE Las Vegas residency show dates. Adele was previously set to begin the residency earlier this year, but postponed the engagement due to production delays. Adele recently released her brand new studio album, '30'. The highly-anticipated release is the singer's first new album in six years.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to Release New Studio Album 'Return of the Dream Canteen'
July 25, 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their brand new studio album, Return of the Dream Canteen will be released on Warner Records. The surprise announcement was dropped at Denver’s Empower Field to rapturous response as the North American leg of their critically and commercially acclaimed global stadium tour kicked off.