THE NOEL DIARY Starring Justin Hartley Now Streaming on Netflix

Plus, listen to the original songs on Spotify, listen to the original score on Spotify, and more now.

Nov. 25, 2022  

THE NOEL DIARY has been released globally on Netflix.

The film was directed and co-written by Charles Shyer (The Father of the Bride) and stars Justin Hartley (This is Us) and Barrett Doss (Station 19).

The film also stars Essence Atkins with Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar.

When best-selling author Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother's estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss) - an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own.

Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that's totally unexpected.

Listen to the original songs here:

Listen to the score for the film here:



