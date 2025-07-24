THE LIFE OF CHUCK Sets Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray Release Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Life of Chuck, the new film inspired by Stephen King's short story and directed by Mike Flanagan, will be available on digital platforms to rent or own starting July 29, 2025 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 30. The movie made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and received a limited theatrical release on June 6, before hitting theaters everywhere on June 13.

The genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us. Written and directed by Flanagan, The Life of Chuck stars Tom Hiddleston along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill.

The home entertainment release includes never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content illuminating Flanagan’s creative vision, including a making-of featurette, cast interviews with Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and a full-length director’s commentary.

During a recent premiere event, Hiddleston commented on the extensive use of dance in the movie, also noting his affinity for movie musicals. "I really was thinking about them a lot in making this — thinking about Swing Time and Singin’ in the Rain and Cover Girl. I’ve always loved dance in movies..." When asked if he would like to star in a movie musical, Hiddleston noted, “No one’s knocking on the door yet, but I’m always open.”