THE LADY OF THE LAKE: THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA Coming to Digital Platforms This August

Vision Films Inc. has acquired The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma from writer, director, and producer Maria Capp for worldwide VOD distribution rights. The film premiered at the Long Island International Film Expo and after a limited theatrical run, will be available on Transactional VOD across NORTH AMERICA on August 27, 2024. To celebrate the release of the film, there will also be a VIP theater event at the Sayville Theater on August 4th.

Based on the Native American folklore of the Princess of Lake Ronkonkoma, the movie was filmed in the actual childhood home of the Ronkonkoma-raised filmmaker. The thriller uses the legend as the backdrop for a modern-day tale designed to resonate with anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Also produced by Kristi Kilday, Jillian Pugliese, Anna Giglio, and Raffaela Capp, and casting by Liz Lewis C.S.A. and team.

Filmmaker Maria Capp made a dedicated effort to tell a story and include an inclusive population; she proudly employed over 80% Native America, multicultural, and LGBTQIA+ identifying cast and crew, earning her a Women in Media Parity Badge. NewYorkRep.org selected Capp as featured female storyteller, a mentorship accolade that supports female storytellers focusing on oppression, social injustice, diversity, and inclusion.

The film stars Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead) and Nia Sioux (Dance Moms) as the father-daughter protagonists and also features Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical, TV Series), Emery Kelly (Netflix's Alexa & Katie), Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp), and Julie Dove (Days of Our Lives).

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films says, “The Lady of The Lake is an edge-of-your-seat thriller based on legend and lore, but uniquely also pulls at your heartstrings as it explores a father’s understanding of his fraught teenage daughter in the wake of their family’s tragic loss.”

Filmmaker Maria Capp shares, “Grateful to partner with Vision Films. Lise and her team's cumulative experience has been invaluable. Their alignment in my desire to tell this story about my childhood home, Lake Ronkonkoma, and include the experiences and people I love and desire to work with, is absolutely refreshing.”

Synopsis

Native folklore says the Lady of the Lake will take any man who enters her domain. A young Native American woman, grieving the loss of her brother in the lake, is determined to uncover its secrets.

Watch the trailer:

