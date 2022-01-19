THE KING'S DAUGHTER Starring Pierce Brosnan And Kaya Scodelario Set For Release

Fans are anticipating the upcoming film The King's Daughter directed by Sean McNamara (Soul Surfer, Spare Parts, The Miracle Season) a romantic fantasy set at Versailles starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario, which will debut in theaters on January 21st, 2022.

The King's Daughter, a family adventure film also stars William Hurt, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths, Pablo Schreiber, and Bingbing Fan, and is narrated by screen legend Julie Andrews.

Shot at the Palace of Versailles, McNamara's film is based on Vonda N. McIntyre's 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun. It focuses on KING Louis XIV (Brosnan), whose mission for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's (Fan) life force, seeing his immovable will challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

Veteran family film producers McNamara and David Brookwell produced for Brookwell McNamara Entertainment, alongside an international group of producers from Australia, America and France.

"I'm so excited for the North American audience to see The King's Daughter in theaters this January," says McNamara.

Sean McNamara is an American director, writer, and producer with a focus on family dramas, including the breakout hit feature Soul Surfer. Previously, McNamara has helmed the films Orphan Horse with Jon Voight; The Miracle Season, starring Erin Moriarty, Danika Yarosh, Helen Hunt, and William Hurt; Raise Your Voice, featuring Hilary Duff, Hoovey, Field of Lost Shoes; Race To Space, and Spare Parts.

McNamara has produced many series and movies, including more than 500 episodes for Hulu, Netflix, CBS, ABC, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network. McNamara co-created the hit TV series Beyond the Break for MTV Networks and was executive producer on Disney Channel's Even Stevens and That's So Raven.

McNamara's work for Disney Channel won him a BAFTA as well as five Emmy Award nominations. He is a four-time nominee for the Directors Guild of America Awards. He received a prestigious Best Director Imagen Award for Spare Parts, and won Best Dramatic Feature at the GI Film Festival for Field of Lost Shoes.