THE GREEN MILE to Be Released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray

The Green Mile, which received four OscarÂ® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clarke Duncan, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on 2/22/22, it was announced TODAY by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Released in 1999, the critically-acclaimed The Green Mile was directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and is based on Stephen King's 1996 novel of the same name.

The film stars Academy AwardÂ® winner Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump), Academy AwardÂ® nominee Michael Clarke Duncan (Armageddon), David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell, Michael Jeter, Graeme Greene, Doug Hutchison, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper, Jeffrey DeMunn, Patricia Clarkson, and Harry Dean Stanton.

The film was written and directed by Darabont, based on "The Green Mile" by Stephen King, and produced by Darabont and David Valdes. Mr. Darabont is one of only six filmmakers in history with the unique distinction of having his first two feature films receive nominations for the Best Picture Academy Award: 1994's The Shawshank Redemption and 1999's The Green Mile.

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The Green Mile will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features. Fans can also own The Green Mile in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on 2/22/22.