Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Returns with Season 2 in June on PBS

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Returns with Season 2 in June on PBS

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE premieres Mondays, June 19-August 7, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, PBS announced that Season 2 of the popular series THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE premieres Mondays, June 19-August 7, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

A fun and uplifting eight-part cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic, Season 2 will introduce viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks who compete to wow the judges with their beloved signature dishes. Alejandra Ramos returns as host and renowned chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot are back as judges and mentors for Season 2.

"The first season of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE was a multiplatform success, attracting younger and more diverse audiences to PBS," said Zara Frankel, Senior Director of Programming and Development, General Audience Programming at PBS. "Viewers rooted for and connected with our wonderful home cooks from around the country, and we are delighted to launch a new season of this fan favorite with fresh faces, new recipes and heartwarming stories."

"We couldn't be more excited to launch the second season of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE in June," said Steve Humble, Chief Content Officer at VPM, co-producer of the series. "The team and cast had another great experience filming the show right here in Virginia. Being able to share the participants' touching personal stories through food is something we can all relate to. We found another batch of amazing home cooks from around the country, and we can't wait to share another amazing array of dishes and family recipes with our audience."

"We are excited to be partnering again with PBS and VPM for this celebration of everything that makes American cuisine so distinctive and diverse," said Jilly Pearce, President, Objective Media Group America. "In Season 1, we experienced the culinary legacies of home cooks from the Midwest to Mexico. This season, our cooks traveled from all over the country to share their stories and most treasured recipes, from Native American bison short ribs, to Hawaiian loco moco, to Guyanese chicken curry."

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE blends food, family and fun, highlighting the amazing variety of tastes and traditions from across the U.S. while capturing the roots of America's diverse cuisine. From family favorites passed down through generations to internationally influenced recipes that are becoming mainstays of American cuisine, the series mixes camaraderie with competition, revealing rich personal stories and the inspiration behind the contestants' favorite recipes. As with the first season, one of the winner's dishes will grace the cover of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Cookbook Season 2, an official series cookbook, which will feature recipes from the contestants, the host and the judges.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Season 2 will be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is co-produced for PBS by VPM and Objective Media Group America. Steve Humble is the Executive in Charge for VPM. Zara Frankel is the Executive in Charge for PBS. At Objective Media Group America, Megan Bidner is Showrunner, Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce are Executive Producers and Alyssa Hastrich is Senior Vice President of Current Series.

Funding for THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is provided by VPM and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Season 3 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Season 3 Trailer
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the BTS: YET TO COME IN CINEMAS Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the BTS: YET TO COME IN CINEMAS Trailer
Recorded in front of a massive sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea in October, audiences will watch the group perform career-spanning hit songs, including “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “IDOL,” plus the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album Proof. Watch the new video trailer now!
RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Set to Announce GLAAD Awards Nominees Photo
'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Stars Set to Announce GLAAD Awards Nominees
As previously announced, GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, will announce the nominations for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards with the help of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 stars, Salina Estitties and Sasha Colby on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major


BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'
January 13, 2023

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including “Easy,” “Perfectly Broken,” “Keeps Me Going,” and “Happier,” Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single 'In Your Universe.”
Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'
January 13, 2023

Canadian folk-rock quartet Villages have shared their new single “Play the Fiddle All Night,” the next offering from their upcoming album Dark Island, out via Sonic Records. Propelled by masterful rich instrumentation and timeless Celtic music influences, “Play the Fiddle All Night” arrived with a behind-the-scenes music video.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
share