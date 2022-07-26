THE GRAY MAN Top Netflix Films List the Week of July 18

All eyes were on Sierra Six as The Gray Man clinched the top spot on the English Films List. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the action spy thriller had 88.55M hours viewed. A favorite amongst fans with a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 91 percent, the star-studded film featuring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, with Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton, was #1 in the Top 10 in 84 countries.

Fans will get to see more of Sierra Six with Ryan Gosling set to star in a newly announced sequel of the film, based on the book series by Mark Greaney. A spin-off of the film is also in development.

The Sea Beast continued to make waves as the animated film pulled in an additional 34.14M hours viewed. In its third week, the film appeared in the Top 10 in 92 countries. Fans were in the mood for a love story as Persuasion had 29.04M hours viewed and was in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Meanwhile, The Man from Toronto and Girl in the Picture had 8.79M hours viewed and 7.36M hours viewed, respectively.

Emotions were at an all time high as Season 4 of Virgin River returned at #1 with 105.44M hours viewed. The small-town drama, based on the Virgin River book series, was in the Top 10 in 71 countries on the English TV List. The Hawkins crew came in #2 as Stranger Things 4 had 74.99M hours viewed, with Seasons 1-3 holding on strong.

The Duffer Brother series now sits at 1.33Bn hours viewed on the Most Popular list. Even a zombie apocalypse couldn't keep fans away from New Racoon City as Resident Evil came in #3 with 73.26M hours viewed. Animated series KUNG FU Panda: The Dragon Knight had 21.02M hours viewed. Closing out the list is The Umbrella Academy with 18.25M hours viewed.

On the non-English Films List, new entrants included Polish coming-of-age story Too Old For Fairy Tales with 10.88M hours viewed and Spanish drama Live is Life with 7.17M hours viewed. Returning favorites include Tawainese horror Incantation, Spanish action-adventure Valley of the Dead, French drama Dangerous Liaisons, Indian dramedy Jaadugar, Italian rom-com Under the Amalfi Sun, French documentary My Daughter's Killer and Indian action-adventure RRR.

Meanwhile, on the non-English TV list, drama series pulled fans in. Spain's Alba had 57.74M hours viewed, Korea's Extraordinary Attorney Woo had 55.07M hours viewed, Remarriage & Desires with 31.51M hours viewed, Alchemy of the Souls with 15.76M hours viewed and Brazil's Sintonia with 9.24M hours viewed.

Watch the trailer for The Gray Man here: