THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW Returns To Adult Swim in June

Season six of “The Eric Andre Show” will premiere Sunday, June 4 at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Featuring a jam-packed schedule of guests, season six of "The Eric Andre Show" will premiere Sunday, June 4 at Midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. The latest season of the cult hit comedy - sexy season six - will also premiere in over 100 countries in 19 languages.

Famous guests appearing in the new season include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Jon Hamm, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty and a host of other celebrities so big we legally can't use them in promotions.

Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind. Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs.

Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911. Co-hosts include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious (but soon-to-be iconic) FRIDGE KEEPER.

"The wait is finally over," said Andre. "We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people's publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We've barely recovered."

This year's SXSW Comedy Festival will celebrate the return of "The Eric Andre Show" with an evening of live comedy and a sneak peek of new episodes. Andre will join co-host Felipe Esparza, alongside DJ Douggpound, Dan Curry, and Sandy Honig on Sunday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. CT at Esther's Follies (525 E. 6th St. Austin, TX).

Originally premiering on Adult Swim in 2012, "The Eric Andre Show" takes place on a dingy public-access TV channel within an alternate reality, featuring an unpredictable mix of actual celebrities, "fake" celebrities and extreme real-life weirdos. These interviews are broken up with deranged man-on-the-street segments, surreal flashes of inexplicable studio chaos, talk show desk-pieces and the general deconstruction of late night's most beloved trope.

"The Eric Andre Show" is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Eric Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry who also serves as head writer. Season 6 is directed by Kitao Sakurai.



