THE ELF ON THE SHELF is Coming to Netflix

Netflix will be bringing joy to their customers through a new partnership with The Lumistella Company, home to the perennial best seller The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition.

Netflix has acquired the AV-rights from The Lumistella Company to develop original stories from the company's entire portfolio of brands; including but not limited to: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates.

Netflix will develop engaging original content - live-action and animated - in partnership with the creators of the beloved Christmas classics, for pre-school audiences, as well as for family audiences through both series and film.

Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee (The Lego Movie, How to Train Your Dragon) and Miri Yoon will serve as a producers on all "The Elf On The Shelf" content

"The Elf On The Shelf" was created by Chanda Bell, Christa Pitts and Carol Aebersold. The creators will remain involved and serve as producers and executive producers on upcoming films and shows.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and engaging original stories of Santa's North Pole while providing heartfelt family-entertainment to fans all over the world," said Chanda Bell, Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer of The Lumistella Company. "We are also pleased that fans in NORTH AMERICA DON'T have to wait to delve into the world of The Elf on the Shelf and their friendly Elf Pets, with the streaming giant carrying our newest animated Elf Pets titles this Christmas. We relish the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix to bring joyful family moments to life. This moment is a dream come true."

Additionally, two of The Lumistella Company's existing animated short films, Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A FOX Cub's Christmas Tale will be on Netflix in NORTH AMERICA this holiday season.

About The Lumistella Company: CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

