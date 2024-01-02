THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by Ardell. Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

1. Best Contemporary Make-up
Candy Cane Lane
Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham
 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
 Jane Galli, Personal
 
The Haunted Mansion
 Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace
 
Nyad
 Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner
 
Saltburn
Siân Miller, Laura Allen  
 
2.  Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Barbie
Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo,  
 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurst
 
Maestro
Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum
 
Oppenheimer
Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess
 
Poor Things
Nadia Stacey

3.  Best Special Make-up Effects
Golda       
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby
 
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard  
 
Maestro
Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash
 
Poor Things
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier
 
Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire
Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer

4.  Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Candy Cane Lane
Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver
 
Joyride
Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee
 
Nyad
Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld
 
Pain Hustlers
Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey
 
Saltburn       
Siân Miller, Laura Allen
 
5.  Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Barbie       
Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick
 
Chevalier
Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti
 
The Color Purple
Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace
 
Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell
 
Maestro
Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans

TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
 
6.   Best Contemporary Make-up
Abbot Elementary
Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe
 
The Bear
 Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers
 
The Idol
Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn
 
The Last of Us
Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson
 
Poker Face
Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison
 
7.   Best Period and /or Character Make-up
Ahsoka
Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas
 
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,
 
Daisy Jones & The Six
Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach
 
Lessons in Chemistry
Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl
 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati
 
8.   TIE - Best Special Make-up Effects - TIE
Ahsoka
Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin
 
The Fall of the House of Usher
Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane
 
The Last of Us
Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden
 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick
 
Star Trek: Picard
James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke
 
The Witcher
Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston
 
9.  Best Contemporary Hair Styling             
The Bear
Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw
 
The Idol
Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad,  Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal
 
The Morning Show
Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi
 
Ted Lasso
Nicola Austin
 
You People
Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky
 
10.  Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley
 
The Gilded Age
Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen
 
Lessons in Chemistry
Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine
 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren
 
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero
 
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES
 
11.  Best Contemporary Make-up
American Idol - Season 6
Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony
 
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf
 
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago
 
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek
 
The Voice
Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel
 
12.   Best Period and/or Character Make-up
The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
 
Dancing with the Stars
Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine
 
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
 
13. Best Special Make-up Effects
Dancing with the Stars
Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash
 
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.

14.   Best Contemporary Hair Styling
American Idol
Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner
 
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers
 
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer
 
Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer
 
65th Annual Grammy Awards
Brian Steven Banks
 
15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
The Academy Awards 2023
Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon
 
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding
 
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton

DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

 16.   Best Make-up
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner
 
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado
 
The Boulet Brothers' Dragula
Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet
 
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester
 
The Young and the Restless
 Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall
 
17.   Best Hair Styling
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner
 
The Bold and the Beautiful
 Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff
 
The Kelly Clarkson Show
 Roberto Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long
         
Snake Oil
Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein
 
The Young and the Restless
Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

18.  Best Make-up
American Born Chinese
Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn
 
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin
                     
Goosebumps
Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox
 
Monster High 2
Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey
 
The Santa Clauses
Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash
 
19.  Best Hair Styling
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford
 
Monster High 2
Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell
 
One Piece
Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter
 
The Santa Clauses
Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh
 
Saturdays
Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

20.  Best Make-up
American Horror Story: Delicate
Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin
 
Capital One – Quicksilver “Holiday Night Fever” with John Travolta as Santa
Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell
 
Doja Cat – Demons
Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry
 
GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition
Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Alla Sigga Jonsdotti
 
GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell SUPER BOWL Ad
Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman
 
21.  Best Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Delicate
Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli
 
Angel (Halle Bailey)
Tinisha Boyd, Nena Davis
 
GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell SUPER BOWL Ad
Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price
 
HelloFresh | GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos 
Ashleigh Childers
 
Scott for Scotts Ad
Tiphanie Baum

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

22.  Best Make-up
Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss
Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe
 
Don Giovanni
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt
 
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone
 
Frida
Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett
 
MADCAP - San Francisco Ballet
Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer
 
23. Best Hair Styling
The Barber of Seville
Y. Sharon Peng
 
Bolero - San Francisco Ballet
Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik
 
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine
 
Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley
Laura Caponera
 
Marriage of Figaro
Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars

As previously announced, Michael Westmore, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on Rocky, Star Trek, Mask and Raging Bull, will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on Driving Miss Daisy, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3 and Hocus Pocus 2; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade and Good Times, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.
 
Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative.  Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com.  For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.
 
The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell;        Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.
 
 Check out the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards: Twitter  Instagram. TikTok  Facebook, YouTube
 
ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials, “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards, Primetime Emmys, Daytime Emmys, Saturn Awards, BAFTA Awards, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training for members and others interested in the field, to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org.
 
                                                                       # # #
PRESS CONTACTS:
Weissman/Markovitz Communications • Cheri Warner • Andy Aguinada
cheri@publicity4all.comandy@publicity4all.com • 818.760.8995 
 
MUAHS AWARDS CONTACT:
Susan Cabral-Ebert • submissions.muahs@gmail.com
 
SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:
Dan Evans • IngleDodd Media
MUAHSawards@ingledodd.com • 310.207.4410 
2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/
 
TALENT RELATIONS CONTACT:
Marley Wittuck • marley.wittuck@gmail.com  
THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards



