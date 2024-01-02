THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO Nominated For MUAHS Guild Awards

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) has announced nominations for the 2024 MUAHS Guild Awards, presented by Ardell. Winners will be honored at the awards gala on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The MUAHS Awards represent a spectrum of outstanding achievements in 23 categories of make-up and hair styling artistry in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. Today's announcement was made by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President.

NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS ARE:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:



1. Best Contemporary Make-up

Candy Cane Lane

Tym Shutchai Buacharern, Michele Lewis, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Yvettra Grantham



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Jane Galli, Personal



The Haunted Mansion

Kimberly Jones, Dionne Wynn, Bridgit Crider, Carla VanNessa Wallace



Nyad

Felicity Bowring, Ann Maree Hurley, Julie Hewett, Mahar Lessner



Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen



2. Best Period and/or Character Make-up

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Victoria Down, Maha Mimo,



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Alexei Dmitriew, Nicole Sortillon, Amos Samantha Ward, LuAndra Whitehurst



Maestro

Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum



Oppenheimer

Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Kerrin Jackson, Jamie Loree Hess



Poor Things

Nadia Stacey



3. Best Special Make-up Effects

Golda

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Alexei Dmitriew, Lindsay MacGowen, Shane Mahan, Scott Stoddard



Maestro

Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash



Poor Things

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier



Rebel Moon: Part One - A Child of Fire

Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Jonathan Shroyer



4. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Candy Cane Lane

Yvette Shelton, Shian Banks, Stacey Morris, Maisha Oliver



Joyride

Jeannie Chow, Kim Lee



Nyad

Daniel Curet, Vanessa Columbo, Enzo Angileri, Darlene Brumfeld



Pain Hustlers

Michelle Johnson, Dennis Bailey



Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen



5. Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick



Chevalier

Roo Maurice, Francesco Pegoretti



The Color Purple

Lawrence Davis, Andrea Mona Bowman, Tym Wallace



Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Cassandra Lyn Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Peter Tothpal, Connie Criswell



Maestro

Kay Georgiou, Lori McCoy-Bell, Jameson Eaton, Amanda Duffy-Evans



TELEVISION SERIES - LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION



6. Best Contemporary Make-up

Abbot Elementary

Alisha L. Baijounas, Emilia Werynska, Jenn Bennett, Constance Foe



The Bear

Ignacia Soto-Aguilar, Nicole Rogers



The Idol

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn



The Last of Us

Connie Parker, Joanna Mireau, Joanne Preece, Danielle Hanson



Poker Face

Amy L. Forsythe, Heidi Pakdel-Payan, Rebecca Levine, Shannon Dollison



7. Best Period and /or Character Make-up

Ahsoka

Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Alex Perrone, Cale Thomas



The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman,



Daisy Jones & The Six

Rebecca Wachtel, RJ McCasland, Sherri Simmons, Michele Tyminski Schoenbach



Lessons in Chemistry

Miho Suzuki Herpich, Martina Kohl



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Regan, Joseph A. Campayno, Claus Lulla, Michael Laudati



8. TIE - Best Special Make-up Effects - TIE

Ahsoka

Alexei Dmitriew, Cristina Waltz, Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Ian Goodwin



The Fall of the House of Usher

Ozzy Alvarez, Justin Raleigh, Kelsey Berk, Harlow MacFarlane



The Last of Us

Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mike Marino, Richard Redlefsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick



Star Trek: Picard

James MacKinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Bianca Appice, Vincent VanDyke



The Witcher

Mark Coulier, Deb Watson, Stephen Murphy, Josh Weston



9. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Bear

Ally Vickers, Angela Brasington, Melanie Shaw



The Idol

Christopher Fulton, Gloria Conrad, Kamaura Eley, Kya Bilal



The Morning Show

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi



Ted Lasso

Nicola Austin



You People

Tinisha Boyd, Alyson Black-Barrie, Lisa Buford, Tracey Macky



10. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong- Mills, Francesca Hissey, Oonagh Bagley



The Gilded Age

Sean Flanigan, Christine Fennell-Harlan, Jonathan Sharpless, Aaron Kinchen



Lessons in Chemistry

Teressa Hill, Carol Mitchell, Juan Nunez, Sharisse Fine



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kimberley Spiteri, KeLeen Snowgren



Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero



TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES



11. Best Contemporary Make-up

American Idol - Season 6

Tonia Green, Gina Ghiglieri, Natalie Malchev, Michael Anthony



Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf



Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Thad Nalitz, Alison Gladieux, Christina Jimenez, Kathy Santiago



Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek



The Voice

Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel



12. Best Period and/or Character Make-up

The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet



Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Tyson Fountaine



Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani



13. Best Special Make-up Effects

Dancing with the Stars

Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Cary Ayers, Julie Socash



Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Bradon Grether, Tom Denier Jr.



14. Best Contemporary Hair Styling

American Idol

Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, Kimi Messina, Lalisa Turner



Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers



The Voice

Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Lalisa Turner, Suzette Boozer



Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Suzette Boozer



65th Annual Grammy Awards

Brian Steven Banks



15. Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

The Academy Awards 2023

Anthony Wilson, Jennifer Guerrero, Myo Lai, Florence Witherspoon



Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding



Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Debbie Dannell, Lewis Pallett, Lisa Houghton



DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW



16. Best Make-up

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner



The Bold and the Beautiful

Christine Lai-Johnson, Hajja Barnes, Briana Garcia, Daniela Delgado



The Boulet Brothers' Dragula

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet



The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Valente Frazier, Monica Boyd Lester



The Young and the Restless

Stacey Browning, Jamie Kelch, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall



17. Best Hair Styling

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Moira Frazier, Denise Baker, Ryan Randall, LaLisa Turner



The Bold and the Beautiful

Stephanie Paugh, Alexis Reyes, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff



The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Corey Morris, Tara Copeland, Adam Long



Snake Oil

Crystal Broedel, Karen Stein



The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana



CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING



18. Best Make-up

American Born Chinese

Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn



Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Orlando Marin



Goosebumps

Zabrina Wanjiru Matiru, Werner Pretorius, Krista Hann, Felix Fox



Monster High 2

Leah Ehman, Gila Bois, Kiara Desjarlais, Lindsay Pilkey



The Santa Clauses

Erica Preus, Howard Berger, Scott Stoddard, Eryn Krueger Mekash



19. Best Hair Styling

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Danyell Weinberg Alexis Stafford



Monster High 2

Debra Frances Wiebe, Tammy Lim, Julie McHaffie, Sharon Markell



One Piece

Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, Ermine Kirstein-Venter



The Santa Clauses

Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh



Saturdays

Ruhamah Taylor, Brittany Powell, Kelvin Ingram Jr., Nadling Fletcher



COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS



20. Best Make-up

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin



Capital One – Quicksilver “Holiday Night Fever” with John Travolta as Santa

Michael Ornelaz, Scott Stoddard, Alexei Dmitriew, Connie Criswell



Doja Cat – Demons

Olha Tarnovetska, Catherine Paschen, Nicolas D. Gonzalez, Patrick Bradberry



GEICO – The Ease Specialist: Wormhole Edition

Jennifer Aspinall, Leonard MacDonald, Alla Sigga Jonsdotti



GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell SUPER BOWL Ad

Justin Raleigh, Tony Alvarez, Kelsey Berk, Jamie Kelman



21. Best Hair Styling

American Horror Story: Delicate

Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli



Angel (Halle Bailey)

Tinisha Boyd, Nena Davis



GM – NETFLIX: Will Ferrell SUPER BOWL Ad

Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Vanessa Price



HelloFresh | GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol.3: From the Cubicle to the Cosmos

Ashleigh Childers



Scott for Scotts Ad

Tiphanie Baum



THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)



22. Best Make-up

Die Frau ohne Schatten Opera by Richard Strauss

Jeanna Parham, Melanie Birch, Denise Gutierrez, Lisa Patnoe



Don Giovanni

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Nathalie Eidt



Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone



Frida

Samantha Wiener, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett



MADCAP - San Francisco Ballet

Maurisa Rondeau, Gerd Mairandres, Jordan Plath, Toby Mayer



23. Best Hair Styling

The Barber of Seville

Y. Sharon Peng



Bolero - San Francisco Ballet

Thomas Richards-Keyes, Ksenia Antonoff, Melissa Kallstrom, Robert Mrazik



Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine



Jane Austen Unscripted: Tea At Pemberley

Laura Caponera



Marriage of Figaro

Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Jacki Noccerino, Morgan Sellars



As previously announced, Michael Westmore, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist known for his iconic work on Rocky, Star Trek, Mask and Raging Bull, will be honored with the esteemed Vanguard Award. Kevin Haney, Oscar- and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for his work on Driving Miss Daisy, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3 and Hocus Pocus 2; and Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade and Good Times, will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards.



Returning as producers of this year's MUAHS Awards (#MUAHSawards) are IngleDodd Media and Erick Weiss of Honeysweet Creative. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards should be directed to Sue Cabral-Ebert at submissions.muahs@gmail.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.local706.org.



The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards are proudly sponsored by Presenting Level: Ardell; Platinum Level: Eminence Organic Skin Care; Gold Level: Bespoke Pro Designs, Kizo Lab, Le Mieux Skin Care; Silver Level: belif Skincare, Dr. Groot Scalp & Haircare, MAC Cosmetics, Premiere Products Inc., RCMA Makeup. Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Powder Group, Shoot Online, Variety, The Wrap.



ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, its diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials, “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards, Primetime Emmys, Daytime Emmys, Saturn Awards, BAFTA Awards, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training for members and others interested in the field, to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org.



2023 Awards Sizzle Reel: https://vimeo.com/



