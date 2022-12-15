Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE CLIMB Featuring Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma to Premiere on HBO Max in January

THE CLIMB Featuring Jason Momoa & Chris Sharma to Premiere on HBO Max in January

THE CLIMB debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 with three episodes.

Dec. 15, 2022  

The Max Original rock climbing competition series THE CLIMB debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 with three episodes, followed by three new episodes the following week, concluding with the final two episodes on January 26.

The series is created by Jason Momoa, through his production company On the Roam, legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.

THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown THE WORLD'S BEST amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize.

THE CLIMB is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Erin Gamble, and Matt Shanfield on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza, and James Mendoza serve as executive producers for On the Roam, as well as Chris Sharma and Jonathan Retseck. Chevrolet signed on as the title sponsor and prAna is the prizing partner for the HBO Max Original series.

Watch the new trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
OUTLAST New Survival Competition Series Coming to Netflix in 2023 Photo
OUTLAST New Survival Competition Series Coming to Netflix in 2023
A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win 1 million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be a part of a team to win. This is the first unscripted series from Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.
Pierce Brosnan to Host HISTORYS GREATEST HEISTS Series on HISTORY Channel Photo
Pierce Brosnan to Host HISTORY'S GREATEST HEISTS Series on HISTORY Channel
Produced by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment, each one-hour episode uncovers the meticulous planning, execution and aftermath behind some of elaborate real-life heists in history including the notorious Lufthansa Heist of New York, the half-billion-dollar Gardner Museum art theft, the Antwerp Belgium Diamond Heist, and others.
Apple TV+ Expands MYTHIC QUEST World With MERE MORTALS Series Photo
Apple TV+ Expands MYTHIC QUEST World With MERE MORTALS Series
Apple TV+'s critically hailed, hit comedy series “Mythic Quest” will expand its universe of beloved characters with “Mere Mortals,” a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day serving as executive producers.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Ethel Cain Shares 'Thoroughfare' Performance for VEVO DSCVR
December 15, 2022

Like the “Nebraska” performance video, “Thoroughfare” is a slow burn. Joined by Colyer, Bryan De Leon, and her humble overalls, Cain sings of cross-country travels and the promise of love at the end of the road. As is the case with many an adventure, it’s not always about the journey or the destination but the strangers you encounter along the way.
STARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' JacksonSTARZ Developing Series With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
December 15, 2022

Acclaimed writing team Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith (“Save Me,” “Run”) have signed on for the project that follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner.
Ron Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' SingleRon Gallo Unveils 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' Single
December 15, 2022

Ron Gallo has released 'YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS' the latest single off his blistering, brand new studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC. With the new song, Gallo reflects on a solo west coast trip. After roaming around Los Angeles by himself, he found that LA can be the loneliest place on the planet if you are an outsider.
Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'Seventeen Vernon to Drop His First Solo Mixtape 'Black Eye'
December 15, 2022

An image was posted on SEVENTEEN's official social media channels on December 16, revealing the release date and the title of the mixtape. VERNON is the third member of the 13-piece act to release a mixtape, following HOSHI’s “Spider” in April 2021 and WOOZI’s “Ruby” in January 2022.
Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY AwardsTrevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
December 15, 2022

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show. Music’s Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
share