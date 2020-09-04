THE CIRCUS Examines the Aftermath of Wisconsin Unrest

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday.

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season this Sunday as the presidential candidates visit Kenosha, Wisconsin in the aftermath of protests and violence over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, are on the ground to explore how the demand for racial justice and the tension between police and protesters is impacting the presidential race in this key battleground state.

