THE CHAINSAW ARTIST Documentary Wraps Principal Photography

THE CHAINSAW ARTIST, a documentary following world-renowned chainsaw-carving sculptor Stacy Poitras and his unconventional craft, will complete principal photography this week. The Positive Street production, directed by Marco Bottiglieri, includes Poitras' father-in-law Clint Eastwood, brother-in-law Scott Eastwood, wife Alison Eastwood, Sam Elliott, Titus Welliver, and more.

The final day of production will feature Poitras live sculpting the last pieces of his provocative Seven DEADLY SINS wooden sculptures, the focal point of the documentary, on the Venice Beach boardwalk. The sculptures (Envy, Lust, Greed, Gluttony, Sloth, Pride, Wrath) are carved out of massive blocks of wood, with heights of almost seven feet. Iconic L.A. based locations, chosen to reflect the sins featured in the sculptures, are featured in the film.

"These sculptures are a social commentary on the human condition and represent the culmination of 30 years of work," said Poitras. "In addition to the creative process, the documentary is a protest of sorts using the Seven DEADLY SINS to expose how far we've come from human connection and dignity.

THE CHAINSAW ARTIST is director Marco Bottiglieri's sophomore film debut. Bottilglieri directed COLOR ME YOU at the age of twenty-three, and in 2015, he was named one of Variety's "110 Students who Represent the Future of Film, Media and Entertainment." Bottiglieri also has various projects under his belt as director of photography, such as James Franco's web series "Undergrads South" and the 2014 feature thriller 8 DAYS.

The documentary is produced by twenty-two-year-old Ashla Soter (COLOR ME YOU).

Photo Credit: Shea Flynn





