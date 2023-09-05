THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Coming to Showtime In October

The film will stream exclusively on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Friday, October 6.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Coming to Showtime In October

On the heels of its Venice Film Festival premiere, SHOWTIME will debut THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL, written and directed by Academy Award®-celebrated filmmaker William Friedkin and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Herman Wouk of the same name.

The captivating film follows a U.S. naval first officer who’s standing trial for orchestrating a mutiny after his captain shows signs of becoming unhinged and jeopardizes the lives of his crew.

Following the film’s premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL, will stream exclusively on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan on Friday, October 6, before making its linear debut on Sunday, October 8, at 9pm ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL is set to premiere on Paramount+ in all international markets where the streaming service is currently live, including the UK, Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea.

Featuring an outstanding ensemble cast, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL stars Kiefer Sutherland (24), Jason Clarke (Oppenheimer), Jake Lacy (White Lotus), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Jay Duplass (Transparent), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and Lance Reddick (John Wick).

At the start of a naval court-martial, Barney Greenwald (Clarke), a skeptical naval lawyer, reluctantly agrees to defend Lt. Steve Maryk (Lacy), a first officer of the Navy who took control of the U.S.S. CAINE from its domineering captain Lt. Philip Francis Queeg (Sutherland) during a violent sea storm in unfriendly waters.

As the trial progresses, Greenwald becomes increasingly concerned and questions if the events aboard the Caine were a true mutiny or simply the courageous acts of a group of sailors who did not trust their unstable leader.

The Republic Pictures feature, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL, is a film by William Friedkin (The French Connection, The Exorcist) and based on the play by Herman Wouk. Written and directed by Friedkin, the film is produced by Annabelle Dunne (Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold, Everything Is Copy and Fake Famous) and Matt Parker (Beasts of the Southern Wild) with Michael Salven (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) and Mike Upton (John Wick) serving as executive producers. The film is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

The film, THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL, was completed prior to William Friedkin’s passing on August 7, 2023.

Photo: Paramount Pictures/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME



