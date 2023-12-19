THE BUCCANEERS Renewed For Season Two on Apple TV+

The complete first season of The Buccaneers is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Dec. 19, 2023

On the heels of the celebrated season one finale, Apple TV+ TODAY announced a season two renewal for “The Buccaneers,” the acclaimed drama from The Forge inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name.

The series stars Kristine Frøseth (“The Assistant,” “Sharp Stick”) as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe (“When You Finish Saving The World,” “13 Reasons Why”) as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah (“Saved by the Bell”) as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag (“Dive Club”) as Lizzy Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse (“The Outpost,” “Nocturnal Animals”) as Jinny St. George.

Emmy Award winner Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”) is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton (“Shadows,” “I Am Ruth”) as Honoria Marable. The complete first season of “The Buccaneers” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Since its global premiere on November 8, “The Buccaneers” has been hailed as a “lavish period drama that feels fresh and modern, with a fast-paced, twisting narrative” that is a “decadent and delicious” “shot of adrenaline” and “a ton of fun to watch.” As each new episode of “The Buccaneers” debuted week-to-week on Apple TV+, the series received continuous praise from critics and fans around the world.

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” said series creator Katherine Jakeways. “We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

“The irreverence and wit of ‘The Buccaneers’ charmed global audiences and we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. 

Girls with money, men with power. New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying “I do” is just the beginning…

The ensemble cast also includes Josh Dylan (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Noughts + Crosses”) as Lord Richard Marable, Guy Remmers (“Lessons”) as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome (“Scandaltown”) as Guy Thwarte and Barney Fishwick (“Living”) as Lord James Seadown. 

The music-driven series blends 1870s English aristocracy with a modern soundtrack produced by Stella Mozgawa (of the band Warpaint) and packed with songs from today’s top female performers that include Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers, Bikini Kill, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Brandi Carlile and more, along with original music from Folick, Lucius, Alison Mosshart, Warpaint, Gracie Abrams, Sharon Van Etten, Bully, Danielle Ponder and more, as well as series composers AVAWAVES.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways (“Tracey Ullman’s Show,” “Where This Service Will Terminate”), season one was directed by BAFTA Award winner Susanna White (“Bleak House,” “Jane Eyre,” “Generation Kill”). BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis (“Doctor Who,” “Ashes to Ashes,” “Help”) and Jakeways serve as executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 421 wins and 1,732 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”







