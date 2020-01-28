THE BIG LEAP Gets Pilot Order at Fox

Deadline reports that a ballet-centered comedy/drama has been greenlit at Fox. The pilot is called "The Big Leap."

The series comes from Liz Heldens and Sue Naegle. It is inspired by the UK reality series "Big Ballet."

The Big Leap is descried as a funny and contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what's yours. The show centers on a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of "Swan Lake."

What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. The Big Leap takes us on a journey of self-acceptance, body-positivity and empowerment at any age.

Watch a trailer for "Big Ballet" here:

Watch a trailer for "Big Ballet" here:





