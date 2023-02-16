Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Comedy Series to Premiere on Apple TV+ in March

The series is set to make its global debut on Wednesday, March 29.

Apple TV+ TODAY announced that "The Big Door Prize," the character driven comedy created by Emmy Award-winner David West Read ("Schitt's Creek") is set to make its global debut on Wednesday, March 29.

The new 10-episode half-hour comedy starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O'Dowd and includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas, will debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, March 29, followed by one new episode weekly every Wednesday through May 17.

Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, "The Big Door Prize" tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's TRUE LIFE potential.

Dusty Hubbard (O'Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions - based on the machine's printouts - and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought. While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Dennis), indulges in the dream that there's something bigger out there for her.

Like many of Deerfield's residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.

"The Big Door Prize" is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Todd Biermann, Jenée LaMarque and Declan Lowney direct the series.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 322 wins and 1,398 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



