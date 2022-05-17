THE BEATLES: GET BACK Docu-Series Arrives on a Blu-Ray Collector's Set and DVD

Acclaimed director Peter Jackson's stunning docuseries The Beatles: Get Back will now be available to own on a Blu-ray Collector's Set and DVD. The series offers unprecedented access to the world's most iconic band as they prepare to record the Let It Be album.

Fans and critics everywhere have celebrated the "mesmerizing" (Kenneth Womack, Salon.com), "epic" (Tim Glanfield, RadioTimes.com) and "extraordinarily intimate" series (Sheila O'Malley, RogerEbert.com).

A winner at both the Producers Guild of America and American Cinema Editors Awards, The Beatles: Get Back is also Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™. Travel back in time and witness the creative process of the Fab Four by adding The Beatles: Get Back to your collection on Blu-ray and DVD July 12.

Directed by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band's intimate recording sessions. The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, and is compiled from 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 (under the supervision of Michael Lindsay-Hogg and his director of photography Tony Richmond) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored.

Also featured - for the first time in its entirety - is The Beatles' last live performance as a group: the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

