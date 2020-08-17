THE ANTENNA to Open in Virtual Cinemas in October

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

THE ANTENNA will open on Friday, October 2nd.

In a dystopian Turkey, the Government installs new networks throughout the country to monitor information.

The installation goes wrong in a crumbling apartment complex and Mehmet (Ihsan Önal), the building intendant, will have to confront the evil entity behind the inexplicable transmissions that threaten the residents.

Born in 1987, filmmaker Orçun Behram graduated from Columbia College, Chicago majoring film in 2011. Establishing himself in Istanbul, he has worked on variety of projects from music videos and short films to documentaries. The Antenna (2019) is the director's first feature.

DIRECTED & WRITTEN BY: Orçun Behram

CAST: Ihsan Önal, Gül Arici, Levent Ünsal, Isil Zeynep, Murat Saglam, Elif Çakman, Mert Toprak Yadigar and Eda Öze.

RT: 115 minutes; Color; Language: Turkish with English subtitles; Rating: Not Rated (Horror)

