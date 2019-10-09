THE AIR OF THE TIME Documentary Enters In LA Femme International Film Festival

"THE AIR OF THE TIME: Celebrating A Century Of Women Designers," a documentary produced and directed by Julie Rowen, will screen at the upcoming 15th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival, October 17-20, 2019 in downtown Los Angeles.

"The Air of the Time" gives an in-depth look at the impact and empowerment of women fashion designers over the past 100 years. The film tells the stories of designers Coco Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Vivienne Westwood, Donna Karan, Gabriela Hearst and Hanako Maeda, in a combination of archival images and interviews.

Also included are insights from male designers Tony Melillo (ATM) and Johnson Hartig (Libertine) as well as fashion editors, Hamish Bowles (Vogue), Ken Downing (Neiman Marcus) and Betty Halbreich (Bergdorf Goodman).

"The film is an intimate look at women designers who have successfully launched iconic careers in a male dominated industry, created for women," says director Rowen. "In the film, the designers share their personal and professional stories, as well as their processes for designing their respective collections. We discover the journeys they have taken, from their beginnings to present day; their struggles, their successes and their disappointments, as well as well as their thoughts on sustainability and the future of design."

The production gained the full cooperation of the Chanel Estate, Carolina Herrera, Diane von Furstenberg, Donna Karan, Gabriela Hearst, Hanako Maeda, Hamish Bowles, Johnson Hartig, Bergdorf Goodman and many others. These designers not only made the time to be interviewed, but opened up their offices, ateliers and archives for the filmmakers to produce this project.

Producer/Director Julie Rowen began her career working with directors John Hughes and Ron Howard on films such as 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles', 'Far and Away' and 'Apollo 13'. She is currently a producer/director at Blue Collar Productions working on commercials, documentaries and films. "The Air of the Time" is her documentary feature film debut.

Other members of the production team include producers Camilla Belle and Mark Rowen, and Blue Collar Productions, a creative content and video production company located on 'The Lot' studios in Los Angeles.

THE AIR OF THE TIME will screen at the Regal Cinemas Venue 1 at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19th at 2pm. For ticket information, visit http://www.lafemme.org/tickets/

About LA Femme International Film Festival (www.LAFemme.org)

The LA Femme International Film Festival is now in its 15th year as one of Los Angeles' premiere film festivals dedicated to celebrating and promoting female artists both in front of and behind the camera. In addition to bestowing awards in multiple categories, from short subjects to documentaries to commercials, LA Femme is proud to present the Lupe Ontiveros Award to a performer who embodies the spirit, audacity and dedication to art that its namesake represented. This year's Ontiveros honoree will be actress Nadine Velazquez (My Name is Earl, Major Crimes).





