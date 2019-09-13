THE 2019 NBC PRIMETIME PREVIEW SHOW to Air September 16

"The 2019 NBC Primetime Preview Show" is set to air Monday, Sept. 16 from 10-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Hosted by D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" and featuring comedy stars Bradley Whitford ("Perfect Harmony"), Anna Camp ("Perfect Harmony") and Kal Penn ("Sunnyside"), the special takes an in-depth look at NBC's new fall lineup.

Other NBC stars making an appearance include Lauren Ash and Nico Santos ("Superstore"), Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us"), Joe Lo Truglio and Melissa Fumero ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), and Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler ("Making It"). Late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers also appear.

The network begins its new season on Monday, Sept. 23 with the return of "The Voice" (8-10 p.m.) and the debut of the new Jimmy Smits drama series "Bluff City Law." In addition to "Bluff City Law," NBC's other two new series launching in the fall are "Perfect Harmony" (Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.) and "Sunnyside" (Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.)

The special was produced by NBC's Entertainment marketing & digital division.





