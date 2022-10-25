TERRIFIER 2 to Be Released on Screambox on Halloween
Terrifier 2 is coming exclusively to the SCREAMBOX streaming platform on October 31.
After grossing more than $5.2 Million in theaters in just three weeks, Terrifier 2 is finally coming exclusively to the SCREAMBOX streaming platform on October 31.
Popular amongst both fans and critics, SCREAMBOX Original Terrifier 2 boasts an 89% Critics score and 85% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Not since Paranormal Activity has the buzz around a horror film lit the internet on fire, and the warnings released by theaters are reminiscent of the master of suspense himself - Santikos Warning Came True. With numerous reports of audience members fainting and vomiting during the theatrical showings, it would appear these warnings have merit (see Twitter, See NY Post).
Physical versions of the film, which will be released in December, are also available for pre-order on Amazon (Blu-ray Collector's Edition) and Walmart (Limited Edition Steelbook).
The uncut, ultra-gory, indie slasher film from Writer/Director Damien Leone (All Hallows' Eve, Terrifier), welcomes back David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, and introduces Lauren LaVera as Sienna, who is being hailed as the next Final Girl. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi who reprises her role as Victoria Heyes, with horror icon Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and professional wrestler Chris Jericho also making appearances.
Following his gruesome demise in the first film, a sinister presence has brought Art the Clown back to life to rein terror on the residents of Miles County in Terrifier 2. On Halloween night, he returns to the unassuming town and sets his sights on fresh prey: a teenage girl and her little brother, portrayed by LaVera and Elliott Fullam, respectively.
SCREAMBOX, which is powered by Bloody Disgusting, features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from Cinedigm's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable -- Supernatural, Slashers, Zombies and more.
SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill to horror series such as "The Island" and "Master of Horror" to hit documentaries like Pennywise: The Story of It & Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary.
Watch the trailer here:
From This Author - Michael Major
October 25, 2022
The nominations were announced live from Cipriani Wall Street by Emmy-nominated star of Pose and American Horror Story on FX, and now as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Angelica Ross. Ross was joined by Jeffrey Sharp, award-winning film producer and the Executive Director of The Gotham.
Karen E Laine to Host GOOD BONES: BETTER YARD on HGTV
October 25, 2022
Karen E Laine, a Master Gardener and co-star of the HGTV hit series Good Bones, will pursue her true passion of renovating clients’ outdoor spaces to reach their full potential in the network’s new special Good Bones: Better Yard.
HLN INVESTIGATES Announces New Gabby Petito Documentary
October 25, 2022
Gabby Petito vanished after taking a cross country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. When he returned home to Florida without her, red flags and accusations began to fly. Her disappearance quickly went viral on social media, capturing the attention of the internet and ultimately leading to the discovery of her body thousands of miles away.
American Thrills Drop 'Ego Death' Off New Album
October 25, 2022
Connecticut's American Thrills are dropping the final single off their new record. The song is titled 'Ego Death' and is streaming everywhere. You can catch the band playing some of the new tracks from the record later this week down in Gainesville, Florida at Fest 20.
Sam Fender Shares New Single 'Wild Grey Ocean'
October 25, 2022
Sam Fender has shared a new track, “Wild Grey Ocean,” the first of two new songs included on the forthcoming Seventeen Going Under – Live Deluxe Edition. The album will be released as a standalone double coloured vinyl. It will also feature on a “Live Deluxe Edition” of Seventeen Going Under on double CD, including the B-sides, “Wild Grey Ocean.'