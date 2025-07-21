TED LASSO Season 4 Begins Production with Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production is officially underway on the highly anticipated fourth season of “Ted Lasso." Principal photography has begun in Kansas City, hometown of star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, with additional filming set to take place in London.

In addition to Sudeikis, West End alum and Emmy award-winner Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Emmy award-winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are all set to return as their beloved characters and celebrated members of AFC Richmond, along with newcomers Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, who is stepping in as Ted’s son, ‘Henry.'

In Season 4, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

“Ted Lasso” season four adds Emmy Award winner Jack Burditt (“Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock”) as executive producer under a new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis stars and executive produces alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel. Brett Goldstein serves as writer and executive producer alongside Leanne Bowen.

Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh will serve as writers and co-executive producers for season four, and Sasha Garron co-produces. Julia Lindon will write for season four, and Dylan Marron will serve as story editor. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Kelly and Hunt, and is based on the preexisting format and characters from NBC Sports.