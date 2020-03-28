TAMRON HALL Will Return to Television With Segments Filmed at Home

According to Deadline, Tamron Hall will return to television, with all new segments broadcast from her home. The series will focus on news surrounding the current health crisis. The series is set to return on Monday, March 30.

In addition to the virus related content, there will also be encore segments from previous episodes airing during this time.

This news comes after Tamron Hall shut down production two weeks ago, during to the pandemic.

Read more on Deadline.

Tamron Hall (sometimes referred to as The Tamron Hall Show) is an American talk show hosted by American news reporter Tamron Hall. Produced and distributed by Disney-ABC Domestic Television, it debuted on September 9, 2019 in first-run Syndication on ABC Owned Television Stations and local stations across the United States and Canada.

On December 12, 2019, the series was renewed for a second season.





