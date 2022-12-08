TAMRON HALL Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since March 2021 With 2 of Its Top 3 Telecasts This Season

During the week of Nov. 21, 2022, "Tamron Hall" hit new season highs in both Households (0.8 rating) and Total Viewers (1.145 million).

In fact, "Tamron Hall" scored its highest-rated week in Households since January and its most-watched week in Total Viewers since March 2021 - since the weeks of 1/31/22 and 3/15/21, respectively. "Tamron Hall" built for the 3rd straight week in Total Viewers (+7% - 1.145 million vs. 1.072 million) and stood as the only daytime talk show - network or syndicated - to post week-to-week growth in Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

For the 6th consecutive week, "Tamron Hall" improved over the same week last year (11/22/21) in Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and Total Viewers (+13% - 1.145 million vs. 1.009 million), while holding even year to year among Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).

"Tamron Hall" delivered 2 of its 3 most-watched telecasts of the season with its Tuesday (1.164 million Total Viewers on 11/22/22) and Monday (1.158 million Total Viewers on 11/21/22) broadcasts, respectively. Monday's episode featured former first lady Michelle Obama and guests Lee Daniels and Jordan E. Cooper, while Tuesday's show featured guest Coco Austin.

"Tamron Hall" ranked among the week's Top 5 syndicated talk shows in Households (#4-tie) and Total Viewers (#4).

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.