TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 19th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers

"Tamron Hall" saw week-to-week increases in Households (+1% - 0.67 rtg. vs. 0.66 rtg.) and Women 25-54 (+1% - 153,000 vs. 151,000)

By: Oct. 04, 2023

During the week of Sept. 18, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the same week last year in Households (+3% - 0.67 rtg. vs. 0.65 rtg.) and Total Viewers (+4% - 991,000 vs. 957,000), growing its overall all audience year to year for the 19th consecutive week.

“Tamron Hall” saw week-to-week increases in Households (+1% - 0.67 rtg. vs. 0.66 rtg.) and Women 25-54 (+1% - 153,000 vs. 151,000).

Season to date, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+6% - 1.009 million vs. 950,000), drawing its largest overall audience in 3 years — since the 2020-2021 season.

On Wednesday (9/20/23), “Tamron Hall” delivered its strongest single-day numbers in Total Viewers (1.077 million) and Women 25-54 (188,000) in 2 months — since 7/7/23 and 7/14/23, respectively.

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.



