TAMRON HALL Grows Year to Year for the 19th Consecutive Week in Total Viewers

During the week of Sept. 18, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the same week last year in Households (+3% - 0.67 rtg. vs. 0.65 rtg.) and Total Viewers (+4% - 991,000 vs. 957,000), growing its overall all audience year to year for the 19th consecutive week.

“Tamron Hall” saw week-to-week increases in Households (+1% - 0.67 rtg. vs. 0.66 rtg.) and Women 25-54 (+1% - 153,000 vs. 151,000).

Season to date, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+6% - 1.009 million vs. 950,000), drawing its largest overall audience in 3 years — since the 2020-2021 season.

On Wednesday (9/20/23), “Tamron Hall” delivered its strongest single-day numbers in Total Viewers (1.077 million) and Women 25-54 (188,000) in 2 months — since 7/7/23 and 7/14/23, respectively.

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.