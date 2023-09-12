TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October

The film will be released on Blu-Ray on October 3.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October

Let them in.

The breakout horror hit of the summer, A24's Talk to Me, is now available on demand. The film will be released on Blu-Ray on October 3.

When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces.

Danny & Michael Phillipou's terrifying debut stars Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosi.

Light me, pass me, talk to me. The Official Talk To Me Party Hand is the only smoking device that opens the door to the other side. Purchase here.

Watch the trailer for the film here:



TALK TO ME Coming to Blu-Ray & VOD In October
