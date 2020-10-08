TAFF Launches Second Workshop BEHIND THE CURTAIN – A FILM FINANCE WORKSHOP

Featuring Jeff Chao and Patrick Lee.

For its second online workshop for 2020, TAP-LA and TAFF present "Behind the Curtain - A Film Finance Workshop" on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 from 7pm to 8:30pm PT.

It will be held via Zoom and free tickets will be made available on Eventbrite. The workshop will be moderated by Cindy Lu (TAFF). With support from the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan and Taiwan Academy in Los Angeles, the 4th Annual Taiwanese American Film Festival (TAFF) is held by Taiwanese American Professionals - Los Angeles (TAP-LA) this October.



"Behind the Curtain - A Film Finance Workshop" will feature guest panelists Jeff Chao and Patrick Lee. Jeff and Patrick will share key insights on what goes on behind the scenes in getting a film financed, from conception to sale. We will discuss the landscape of film and distribution in today's market. We will dig deeper into what investors are looking for and empower filmmakers with greater clarity and understanding. We will take questions from registrants and live chat participants for the closing Q&A.



Jeff Chao is the Vice President of Finance and Business Development at DIGITAL DOMAIN. In his role, he connects Content Strategy, Business Affairs and Finance, to accelerate the growth of Digital Domain's global studio. Previously, Jeff was Senior Director, Finance at PARTICIPANT MEDIA, where he managed film investments for a $250 million film fund between Participant Media and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, which produced films such as "Lincoln", "The Help", "Hundred Foot Journey", "Best Exotic Marigold Hotel I & II", "Contagion" and "Snitch." Mr. Chao has had direct involvement with film investments for over 31 films with budgets ranging from $2 million - $75 million. He has a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, San Diego.



Patrick Lee is a serial entrepreneur best known for being a co-founder and founding CEO of ROTTEN TOMATOES (RottenTomatoes.com), a leading entertainment website focused on movie reviews and news. He is a founding team member of Gold House and an advisor to a number of startups including Athena Pay, Casetify, ChargeSPOT, Tales, Instaread, Kiwibot, Oishii, and WePloy. Lee has also mentored and/or supported organizations including SOSV, Berkeley SkyDeck, Mozilla Builders, Blue Startups, Wefunder, Founder Institute, and Rock The Boat Podcast. Patrick holds a BA in Cognitive Science from the University of California at Berkeley.



To register: https://taff-behindthecurtain.eventbrite.com



This event will be live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tafilmfestival

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCDBCVnJseuB3ZCyrFtW2xKg

