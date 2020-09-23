Swedish Feature GHABE To Get Theatrical and On Demand Release

GHABE screens at the Film Noir Cinema in Brooklyn from October 16 and is available On Demand October 20.

Markus Castro's award-winning Swedish feature GHABE releases this October from GVN Releasing.

A Syrian refugee explores the mystical Swedish forests and his own traumatic memories of the war, while battling the local racism and ignoring his over protective cousin, warning him not to endanger his application for residence permit because he is falling in love with a local woman only to find out how deep the racism really goes. Stars Adel Darwish, Nathalié Williamsdotter, and Ahmad Fadel.

GHABE, in select theaters this from 10/16 and On Demand 10/20.

