Sundance Winner MAMI WATA to Release in Cinemas Friday

The film opens in U.S. cinemas beginning this Friday, September 29th.

Sep. 25, 2023

Dekanalog is immensely proud to be releasing C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's thrilling new genre drama MAMI WATA, which wowed Sundance audiences and won the festival's Special Jury Award for Best Cinematography. The film, which Indiewire hailed as "a work of art" and The Hollywood Reporter called "a vivid narrative and a dynamic study in color" will open in U.S. cinemas beginning this Friday, September 29th.

The film was also just nominated for a record-breaking twelve 2023 Africa Movie Academy Awards, including Best Film, Director, Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Editing, Costume Design, Make-Up, Visual Effects, and more.

In the oceanside village of Iyi, the revered Mama Efe (Rita Edochie) acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata. But when a young boy is lost to a virus, Efe’s devoted daughter Zinwe (Uzoamaka Aniunoh) and skeptical protégé Prisca (Evelyne Ily Juhen) warn Efe about unrest among the villagers.

With the sudden arrival of a mysterious rebel deserter named Jasper (Emeka Amakeze), a conflict erupts, leading to a violent clash of ideologies and a crisis of faith FOR THE PEOPLE of Iyi.

C.J. “Fiery” Obasi’s potent modern fable deploys vivid monochromatic black-and-white cinematography, rich sound design, and a hypnotic score in a folk-futurist style both earthy and otherworldly. Obasi depicts a pitched battle between opportunistic militants promising technological progress and a matriarchal spiritual order living in fragile harmony with the ocean.

MAMI WATA transports us to a place that seems both suspended in time and perhaps running out of time, as the threats of modern life wash up on its shores.

Watch the new trailer here:



