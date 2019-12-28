Sue Lyon, Actress Best Known For LOLITA, Has Died at 73

BroadwayWorld has learned that actress Sue Lyon has passed away at age 73. She is best known for portraying the title role in "Lolita," the film version of Vladimir Nabokov's novel, at just 14.

Lyon has appeared in over two dozen films and television shows between 1959 and 1980, Lolita being her most notable. She won a Golden Globe Award for this role in 1962.

Other notable film credits include John Huston's The Night of the Iguana (1964), John Ford's 7 Women (1965), The Flim-Flam Man (1967), Tony Rome (1967) alongside Frank Sinatra, and Evel Knievel (1971).

Her final film was Alligator (1980), in which she played a news reporter.

On television, Lyon appeared in Letter to Loretta (1959), Love, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), The Virginian (1970), Men at Law (1971), Night Gallery (1971), Police Story (1978), and Fantasy Island (1978).

Lyon is survived by her daughter, Nona.





