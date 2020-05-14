Submissions Of Independent Pilots For North Fork TV Festival Are Open 

The North Fork TV Festival announced today that submissions for the fifth annual independent pilot competition will open on Tuesday, May 12 via FilmFreeway (https://filmfreeway.com/NFTV ) .

This year, the Festival is partnering with the Community Action Southold Town (C.A.S.T.), which is doing critical work to make sure North Fork residents do not go hungry and have essential information during this health crisis. The Festival will donate 100% of the proceeds from this year's Independent Pilot submissions to CAST.

CAST has been serving low-income individuals and families on the North Fork of Long Island since 1965, helping struggling community members meet their basic needs in the areas of nutrition, clothing, energy, employment, and education.



The COVID-19 crisis is causing an unprecedented increase in need including 25% new clients, and CAST is responding by increasing food pantry and mobile pantry distribution and distributing emergency feed-a-kid bags three times a week. CAST is also working with several local churches and restaurants, including American Beech, a hotel and restaurant in Greenport, NY, to provide prepared meals for pick-up regularly for members of the North Fork Community. American Beech is serving to-go meals on Mondays from 4:30-6:30pm. To read more about CAST's COVID-19 Response, https://castsoutholdtown.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Covid_Newsletter_April2020_F.pdf



"The North Fork has always been good to the festival, and we want to help the community in a time of need," said festival Founder Noah Doyle. "CAST has done critical work in the community for years and will be doing this work for years to come. Other Festival partners are also helping. For example, American Beech donates meals. We want to do our part, too."

"We want to thank our community, including the North Fork TV Festival, for the overwhelming support and generosity," said CAST executive director Cathy Demeroto. "The need is tremendous and ongoing, and our food costs have increased six-fold. Our efforts will continue throughout this challenging time." The 2020 North Fork TV Festival will take place in fall 2020, and submissions can be submitted at https://filmfreeway.com/NFTV. The festival will announce additional information in the coming months. The 2020 judges include producer and Amazon Studios Executive Christina Wayne, showrunner Rockne S. O'Bannon, and actress Abigail Hawk.





