Steven Wilson's 'Home Invasion' Concert Film to Release in 4K Ultra HD

Steven Wilson has announced details of a live film - Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall – available for the first time on 4K Ultra High Definition on February 21, 2025 via Mercury Studios. It was previously released on DVD and Blu-ray, packaged with the 2CD soundtrack of the show, in November 2018. The 4K can be ordered here.

At the end of March 2018, Steven Wilson played a sell-out three night residency at one of the world’s most iconic venues: London’s Royal Albert Hall. Coming at the tail end of a lengthy European tour, these concerts were the crowning achievement of an incredible seven-month period that began with the release of Wilson’s fifth album, To The Bone (“His best and most complete solo album yet” Classic Rock 4*). Released in August 2017, To The Bone charted at No 3 in the UK and went top 10 all over Europe, rapidly becoming the biggest selling record in Wilson’s singular thirty-year recording career.

The three Albert Hall shows saw Steven and his virtuoso band present the songs from To The Bone and many more from a deep dive into his extensive back catalogue as part of visually and sonically immersive experience. There, brain-twisting visuals met expansive 4D sound, making this most traditional of English venues feel like it was hosting a very different kind of Prom – more communion than concert. It wasn’t surprising that the Sun described the gig as “one of the best shows of the year – and it’s only March”.

Home Invasion: In Concert At The Royal Albert Hall captures the last show of the three-night run and includes nearly 3 hours of live performance in stunning Ultra High Definition. The concert film release is put together from footage filmed on multiple cameras from every conceivable angle in the auditorium and on the stage, and the sound has been specially mixed by Steven in both 5.1 surround sound and stereo. It’s the perfect document of one of the UK’s most uncompromising artists - someone who remains “resolutely independent… the most successful British artist you’ve never heard of” (The Telegraph).

Home Invasion: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall will be released on 4K Ultra High Definition on February 21, 2025.

Tracklisting:

1. Intro "Truth"

2. Nowhere Now

3. Pariah

4. Home Invasion / Regret #9

5. The Creator Has A Mastertape

6. Refuge

7. People Who Eat Darkness

8. Ancestral

9. Arriving Somewhere But Not Here

10. Permanating

11. Song Of I

12. Lazarus

13. Detonation

14. The Same Asylum As Before

15. Song Of Unborn

16. Vermillioncore

17. Sleep Together

18. Even Less

19. Blank Tapes

20. The Sound Of Muzak

21. The Raven That Refused to Sing

Bonus material:

- Interview with Steven recorded during the run of shows.

- Three tracks recorded in rehearsal at the Royal Albert Hall:

1. Routine

2. Hand Cannot Erase

3. Heartattack In A Layby

Steven Wilson four times Grammy nominated, the founder and front man of outsider rock band Porcupine Tree; a remixer for acts like Roxy Music, Simple Minds and XTC and a self-sufficient solo artist, hugely respected for a series of visionary LPs starting with 2008’s Insurgentes to 2017’s To The Bone.

