Steve Harvey Will Host New Talk Show on Facebook Watch

According to The Hollywood Reporter, STEVE HARVEY will host a new talk show on Facebook Watch.

The series, "Steve," premieres January 6th. The show is a continuation of Steve, the Syndicated talker that was canceled earlier this year.

"Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal," Harvey said Tuesday in a statement. "Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show."

Harvey is a comedian who currently hosts "Family Feud." He hosted "The STEVE HARVEY Show" between 2012-17.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





