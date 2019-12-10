Steve Harvey Will Host New Talk Show on Facebook Watch
According to The Hollywood Reporter, STEVE HARVEY will host a new talk show on Facebook Watch.
The series, "Steve," premieres January 6th. The show is a continuation of Steve, the Syndicated talker that was canceled earlier this year.
"Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal," Harvey said Tuesday in a statement. "Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show."
Harvey is a comedian who currently hosts "Family Feud." He hosted "The STEVE HARVEY Show" between 2012-17.
Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.