Stephen Schnetzer And Tracy Shayne Star In A CASE OF BLUE Film

From Scott Rosenfelt, the Executive Producer of HOME ALONE and Student Academy Award Winner Dana H Glazer: A Case of Blue: A Feature Film About Love, Longing and Redemption.

A Case of Blue, a feature film starring Stephen Schnetzer, known for his daytime, TV and stage roles, and Annapurna Sriram (Billions, Feral) will be available for rent and purchase on most streaming platforms as of October 20, 2021. Is it possible to relive a long-lost romance? This compelling romantic drama, shot in iconic NYC locations, is about a recent retiree (Schnetzer) who attends a life drawing class in New York and encounters the free-spirited model (Sriram) who resembles a long-lost love. Tracy Shayne (Homeland, Blindspot, Broadway) plays his wife and Ken Baltin (The Equalizer 2, The Vault) plays his best buddy. The film is being distributed by 1091 Media and is a Dane-Gramp Production. You can preorder here: https://geni.us/ACaseofBlue.

For more information visit: https://www.acaseofblue.com/. View Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wg8FP21QsxM

The movie is written and directed by Student Academy Award winner Dana H. Glazer. It is executive produced by Scott Rosenfelt (Home Alone, Mystic Pizza, Critical Thinking). Co-producers are Suzanne Ordas Curry (Equity, Killian and THE COMEBACK Kids) and Dotti Fucito (Bad Parents). It is being distributed by 1091 Media.

A Case of Blue has won awards at the Chelsea (NYC) Film Festival and Imagine This! Women's International Film Festival in NYC. It was filmed in NJ and New York City. It features several of NYC's iconic landmarks.

Dana Glazer states, "This was a deeply personal film that I made as a way of communicating with my dad about some challenging things he was going through at the time and I hope audiences find it both entertaining and redemptive."

Scott Rosenfelt executive producer states, "When Dana Glazer sent me the script, I was immediately taken with the story and Dana's unique vision for it. I thought it embodied all of the elements of a major film that could be made as an indie. I was happy to work alongside Dana throughout and the proof is on the screen."

The movie is available today, October 20th on most streaming platforms including Amazon, Itunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Xbox, VUDU, iN Demand Movies, Verizon, Vubiquity, Dish with more coming.

For updated information visit A Case of Blue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ACOBfeaturefilm

1091 Pictures is an American film studio, based in New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California. The company was founded as the film and television division subsidiary of The Orchard in 2015. The company is best known for the Oscar nominated films Life, Animated and Cartel Land.