Stephen Amell Shuts Down the Possibility of Returning to the Arrowverse

Stephen Amell recently departed the role of Oliver Queen/ Green Arrow in the series finale of The CW's Arrow.

Fans of the show were hoping Amell would reprise role in future Arrowverse crossovers or in the upcoming Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff.

Amell dashed the hopes of viewers by confirming he would not return.

Amell hosted an Instagram livestream this week and was asked if he would ever appear on any of The CW's other DC superhero series.

His reply:

"No, I'm done, that was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done."





